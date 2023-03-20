Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock Experiences -0.33% Monthly Change

In the past week, MNST stock has gone up by 3.37%, with a monthly decline of -0.33% and a quarterly surge of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Monster Beverage Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for MNST stock, with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is above average at 46.08x. The 36-month beta value for MNST is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNST is $111.45, which is $6.59 above than the current price. The public float for MNST is 372.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of MNST on March 20, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 102.99. however, the company has experienced a 3.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $120 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MNST, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

MNST Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.14. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Tirre Emelie, who sale 1,251 shares at the price of $99.94 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tirre Emelie now owns 24,117 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $125,025 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 37,839 shares at $103.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 23,201 shares at $3,898,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.