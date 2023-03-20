Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MREO is $4.00, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for MREO on March 20, 2023 was 917.74K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MREO) stock’s latest price update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has decreased by -11.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MREO’s Market Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a -3.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.43% decline in the past month and a -1.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for MREO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.11% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at -19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -29.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8888. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.42 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stands at +34.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.