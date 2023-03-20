McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX)’s stock price has increased by 9.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MUX is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MUX is 39.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUX on March 20, 2023 was 414.48K shares.

MUX’s Market Performance

MUX stock saw an increase of 10.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.94% and a quarterly increase of 42.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.93% for MUX stock, with a simple moving average of 62.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUX reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for MUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MUX, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MUX Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +31.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, McEwen Mining Inc. saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.