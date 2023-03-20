Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is $10.76, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for MARA is 108.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on March 20, 2023 was 32.42M shares.

MARA) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)’s stock price has increased by 7.08 compared to its previous closing price of 7.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 53.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MARA’s Market Performance

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen a 53.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.77% gain in the past month and a 73.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.58% for MARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.47% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MARA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.20%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +53.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 138.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.91 for the present operating margin

-31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -24.04. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 49.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.