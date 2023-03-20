LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYB is 1.22.

The average price predicted by analysts for LYB is $98.24, which is $12.72 above the current price. The public float for LYB is 254.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYB on March 20, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 85.04. However, the company has experienced a -4.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

LYB’s Market Performance

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has experienced a -4.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.41% drop in the past month, and a 1.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.30% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $130 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $109. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to LYB, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

LYB Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.66. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $98.99 back on Feb 07. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 47,600 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $989,901 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Anup, the SVP, Global Business Services of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 1,713 shares at $84.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Sharma Anup is holding 8,998 shares at $145,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.