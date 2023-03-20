Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock Showcases -18.69% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a -10.57% decrease in the past week, with a -35.14% drop in the past month, and a -47.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.69% for LKCO stock, with a simple moving average of -52.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LKCO is 0.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for LKCO is 256.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On March 20, 2023, LKCO’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

LKCO) stock’s latest price update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has increased by 6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a -10.57% decrease in the past week, with a -35.14% drop in the past month, and a -47.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.69% for LKCO stock, with a simple moving average of -52.07% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -34.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.06%, as shares sank -34.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1324. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.