Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has seen a 0.53% increase in the past week, with a -26.25% drop in the past month, and a -11.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for LU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.02% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -41.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LU is $16.43, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.19B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for LU on March 20, 2023 was 16.42M shares.

LU) stock’s latest price update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has seen a 0.53% increase in the past week, with a -26.25% drop in the past month, and a -11.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for LU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.02% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -41.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $2.04, previously predicting the price at $3.52. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to LU, setting the target price at $1.60 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

LU Trading at -23.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -25.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1390. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.