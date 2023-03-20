Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is $27.60, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for KSS is 108.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSS on March 20, 2023 was 4.03M shares.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 23.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/01/23 that Stock Market News

KSS’s Market Performance

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has seen a -6.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.55% decline in the past month and a -15.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for KSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.98% for KSS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSS reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KSS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to KSS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

KSS Trading at -21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.86. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from SCHLIFSKE JOHN E., who purchase 3,413 shares at the price of $29.29 back on Aug 24. After this action, SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. now owns 46,937 shares of Kohl’s Corporation, valued at $99,967 using the latest closing price.

PRISING JONAS, the Director of Kohl’s Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that PRISING JONAS is holding 60,647 shares at $296,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+32.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kohl’s Corporation stands at -0.10. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.