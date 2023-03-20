Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, KSCP stock has gone down by -33.98%, with a monthly decline of -47.69% and a quarterly plunge of -54.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.11% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.57% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of -71.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

The public float for KSCP is 14.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.25% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of KSCP was 462.06K shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has decreased by -12.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -33.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

In the past week, KSCP stock has gone down by -33.98%, with a monthly decline of -47.69% and a quarterly plunge of -54.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.11% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.57% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of -71.99% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -52.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -44.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -33.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0122. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -64.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Equity return is now at value 63.90, with -136.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.