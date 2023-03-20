Kellogg Company (K) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 23.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kellogg Company (K) is $72.53, which is $8.54 above the current market price. The public float for K is 317.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of K on March 20, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 64.97. however, the company has experienced a 1.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

K’s Market Performance

Kellogg Company (K) has seen a 1.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.63% decline in the past month and a -12.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $66 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

K Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.86. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $63.99 back on Mar 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,431,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,398,840 using the latest closing price.

Lance Rodrigo, the Senior Vice President of Kellogg Company, sale 2,975 shares at $67.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Lance Rodrigo is holding 14,935 shares at $201,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kellogg Company (K) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.