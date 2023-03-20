Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 191.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is $278.95, which is $90.44 above the current market price. The public float for KRTX is 32.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRTX on March 20, 2023 was 280.36K shares.

KRTX’s Market Performance

KRTX stock saw a decrease of 2.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for KRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $214 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRTX reach a price target of $209. The rating they have provided for KRTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KRTX, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

KRTX Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.33. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from Brannan Stephen K., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $189.51 back on Mar 09. After this action, Brannan Stephen K. now owns 23,650 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $947,550 using the latest closing price.

Ignelzi Troy A., the Chief Financial Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $190.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ignelzi Troy A. is holding 30,487 shares at $1,140,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2723.29 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2597.88. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.