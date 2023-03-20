Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock Faces 8.98% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a -9.18% decrease in the past week, with a -22.10% drop in the past month, and a -6.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for IE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.72% for IE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) by analysts is $17.25, which is $5.58 above the current market price. The public float for IE is 65.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IE was 315.64K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE)’s stock price has increased by 4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 11.22. however, the company has experienced a -9.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for IE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

IE Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -23.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -9.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who purchase 422,767 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M now owns 9,385,324 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $4,164,255 using the latest closing price.

I-Pulse Inc., the 10% Owner of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 416,666 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that I-Pulse Inc. is holding 9,755,495 shares at $3,333,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.