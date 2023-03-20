INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO)’s stock price has increased by 19.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INVO is at 1.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for INVO is 10.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for INVO on March 20, 2023 was 39.37K shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO’s stock has seen a 9.24% increase for the week, with a -11.67% drop in the past month and a 49.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.61% for INVO Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for INVO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.31% for the last 200 days.

INVO Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6005. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw 52.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVO starting from Shum Steve, who purchase 58,885 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shum Steve now owns 128,420 shares of INVO Bioscience Inc., valued at $55,941 using the latest closing price.

Goren Andrea, the Chief Financial Officer of INVO Bioscience Inc., purchase 52,632 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Goren Andrea is holding 129,015 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Equity return is now at value -188.50, with -109.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.