International Paper Company (IP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 34.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IP is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IP is $38.56, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for IP is 346.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for IP on March 20, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stock saw a decrease of -4.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for International Paper Company (IP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.45% for IP stock, with a simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to IP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

IP Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.18. In addition, International Paper Company saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Gregg Aimee K., who sale 1,862 shares at the price of $36.05 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gregg Aimee K. now owns 4,260 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $67,125 using the latest closing price.

Nicholls Timothy S, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 5,000 shares at $38.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Nicholls Timothy S is holding 129,261 shares at $194,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +8.23. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Paper Company (IP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.