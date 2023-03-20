ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 3.96. however, the company has experienced a -3.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) by analysts is $12.00, which is $8.43 above the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 219.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.37% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IMGN was 3.55M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN’s stock has seen a -3.34% decrease for the week, with a -3.82% drop in the past month and a -21.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for ImmunoGen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for IMGN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMGN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IMGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to IMGN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

IMGN Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, ImmunoGen Inc. saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Equity return is now at value -100.20, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.