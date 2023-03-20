IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)’s stock price has increased by 11.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BACK is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BACK is $4.50, which is $4.32 above than the current price. The public float for BACK is 26.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on March 20, 2023 was 159.67K shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

BACK’s stock has seen a 21.68% increase for the week, with a -37.09% drop in the past month and a -24.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.42% for IMAC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for BACK stock, with a simple moving average of -62.63% for the last 200 days.

BACK Trading at -28.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -32.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1905. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.16 for the present operating margin

-15.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -73.28. Equity return is now at value -110.50, with -70.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.