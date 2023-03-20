iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) Stock: A -28.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has gone down by -12.04% for the week, with a -44.10% drop in the past month and a -44.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.67% for IHRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.69% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of -46.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) by analysts is $8.57, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IHRT was 733.30K shares.

IHRT) stock’s latest price update

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has decreased by -9.07 compared to its previous closing price of 4.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to IHRT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

IHRT Trading at -37.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares sank -44.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B now owns 148,535 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $50,017 using the latest closing price.

MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, the EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B is holding 138,535 shares at $95,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.