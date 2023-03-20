Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IDEX is at 0.64.

The public float for IDEX is 593.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.61% of that float. The average trading volume for IDEX on March 20, 2023 was 14.92M shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stock saw a decrease of 9.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.05% for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.96% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -69.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDEX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDEX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IDEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to IDEX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

IDEX Trading at -26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares sank -25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1262. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -66.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.