IAA Inc.’s (IAA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, IAA stock has gone up by 0.65%, with a monthly decline of -4.24% and a quarterly surge of 2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for IAA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for IAA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) Right Now?

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IAA is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAA is $43.25, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for IAA is 133.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.34% of that float. The average trading volume for IAA on March 20, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

IAA) stock’s latest price update

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 39.93. but the company has seen a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Analysts’ Opinion of IAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IAA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $44 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for IAA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IAA, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

IAA Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAA rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.35. In addition, IAA Inc. saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+29.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAA Inc. stands at +13.93. Equity return is now at value 62.70, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAA Inc. (IAA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.