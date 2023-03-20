Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HGV is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HGV is $67.25, which is $24.78 above the current price. The public float for HGV is 101.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HGV on March 20, 2023 was 715.41K shares.

HGV) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 42.80. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HGV’s Market Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has experienced a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.38% drop in the past month, and a -0.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for HGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.90% for HGV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HGV reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for HGV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to HGV, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

HGV Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.35. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Wang Mark D, who sale 49,850 shares at the price of $47.69 back on Mar 03. After this action, Wang Mark D now owns 545,114 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $2,377,346 using the latest closing price.

Brizi Jorge Pablo, the of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brizi Jorge Pablo is holding 30,453 shares at $954,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.