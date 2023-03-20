GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is $90.00, which is $14.16 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 453.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on March 20, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 76.62. However, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that GE HealthCare Stock Has Had a Great Start. More Gains Lie Ahead.

GEHC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $90 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEHC reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for GEHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

GEHC Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +1.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.54. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 29.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Makela Jan, who sale 70,629 shares at the price of $77.69 back on Mar 14. After this action, Makela Jan now owns 63,796 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $5,487,379 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.