Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU): A Technical Analysis

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 645.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $18.13, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 251.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on March 20, 2023 was 6.92M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 3.87. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a -17.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.87% decline in the past month and a 50.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.49% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 80.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 65.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.