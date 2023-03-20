GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of GameStop Corp. (GME) has gone up by 0.65% for the week, with a -21.95% drop in the past month and a -18.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.19% for GME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.59% for GME stock, with a simple moving average of -36.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GME is -0.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $12.65, which is -$4.21 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 256.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.12% of that float. On March 20, 2023, GME’s average trading volume was 4.33M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 16.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that GameStop CEO Says Open to Pursue Acquisitions After Earnings Miss

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

The stock of GameStop Corp. (GME) has gone up by 0.65% for the week, with a -21.95% drop in the past month and a -18.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.19% for GME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.59% for GME stock, with a simple moving average of -36.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GME reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for GME stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to GME, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

GME Trading at -14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -23.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Attal Alain, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $129.91 back on Mar 24. After this action, Attal Alain now owns 130,423 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $194,865 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Ryan, the Director of GameStop Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $101.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Cohen Ryan is holding 9,101,000 shares at $10,176,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.96 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -6.34. Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GameStop Corp. (GME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.