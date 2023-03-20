Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is above average at 126.96x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is $84.00, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for YMM is 982.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMM on March 20, 2023 was 6.87M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

YMM’s Market Performance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has seen a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.56% decline in the past month and a -15.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for YMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.81% for YMM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to YMM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

YMM Trading at -11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at +6.04. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.