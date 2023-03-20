Evaluating the Ups and Downs of First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) Stock

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has gone down by -3.90% for the week, with a 15.82% rise in the past month and a 24.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.94% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of 49.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $203.72, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on March 20, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 206.56. However, the company has seen a -3.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that First Solar Shows ‘Dramatic’ Benefits of Inflation Reduction Act. The Stock Is Shining.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $250 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $157, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FSLR, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +20.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.80. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 33.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Jeffers Byron Michael, who sale 239 shares at the price of $202.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jeffers Byron Michael now owns 0 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $48,374 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Richard D, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $211.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Chapman Richard D is holding 21,689 shares at $1,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.