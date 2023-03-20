Evaluating the Ups and Downs of First Republic Bank’s (FRC) Stock

The stock of First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen a -71.83% decrease in the past week, with a -82.78% drop in the past month, and a -81.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 68.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.77% for FRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -77.27% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -82.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is above average at 2.79x. The 36-month beta value for FRC is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FRC is $122.33, which is $99.03 above than the current price. The public float for FRC is 181.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on March 20, 2023 was 11.55M shares.

FRC) stock’s latest price update

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -32.80 compared to its previous closing price of 34.27. but the company has seen a -71.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 11 min ago that Corrections & Amplifications

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

The stock of First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen a -71.83% decrease in the past week, with a -82.78% drop in the past month, and a -81.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 68.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.77% for FRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -77.27% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -82.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

FRC Trading at -81.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 68.63%, as shares sank -82.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -71.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.93. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -81.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, First Republic Bank (FRC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.