Evaluating the Impact of -3.23 Increase on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (SHO) Stock

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a -4.52% decrease in the past week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month, and a -9.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.80% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is above average at 27.11x. The 36-month beta value for SHO is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SHO is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.33% of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on March 20, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 9.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

SHO Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.