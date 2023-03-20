Evaluating the Impact of -12.03 Increase on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) Stock

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has gone down by -17.61% for the week, with a -40.61% drop in the past month and a -39.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.00% for ADN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.75% for ADN stock, with a simple moving average of -48.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADN is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is $9.35, which is $8.18 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 25.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% of that float. On March 20, 2023, ADN’s average trading volume was 306.80K shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)’s stock price has decreased by -12.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has gone down by -17.61% for the week, with a -40.61% drop in the past month and a -39.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.00% for ADN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.75% for ADN stock, with a simple moving average of -48.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ADN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ADN Trading at -35.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -40.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6490. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-635.74 for the present operating margin

-1.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -290.34. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -24.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.