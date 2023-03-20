Evaluating the Impact of 1.55 Increase on Etsy Inc.’s (ETSY) Stock

The stock of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen a 3.15% increase in the past week, with a -17.91% drop in the past month, and a -15.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.84% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) by analysts is $140.91, which is $29.84 above the current market price. The public float for ETSY is 122.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.70% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ETSY was 3.16M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 105.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Etsy Pays Sellers Who Had Payments Delayed After SVB’s Collapse

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

ETSY Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.96. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $103.28 back on Mar 15. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 107,305 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $2,153,289 using the latest closing price.

Daniel Nicholas, the Chief Product Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $103.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Daniel Nicholas is holding 3,309 shares at $103,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.