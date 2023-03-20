Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EXK stock has gone up by 20.49%, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly surge of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Endeavour Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.36% for EXK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 103.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) by analysts is $4.79, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for EXK is 188.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EXK was 2.15M shares.

EXK) stock’s latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)’s stock price has increased by 6.56 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. however, the company has experienced a 20.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +20.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.