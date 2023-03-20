eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN)’s stock price has increased by 12.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. however, the company has experienced a 46.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for EMAN is 77.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EMAN was 201.38K shares.

EMAN’s Market Performance

EMAN’s stock has seen a 46.90% increase for the week, with a 44.35% rise in the past month and a 102.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for eMagin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.84% for EMAN stock, with a simple moving average of 97.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EMAN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

EMAN Trading at 57.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.95%, as shares surge +45.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN rose by +46.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1565. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 95.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 21,605 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now owns 2,762,284 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $18,299 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of eMagin Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 2,783,889 shares at $2,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.61 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for eMagin Corporation stands at -3.61. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.