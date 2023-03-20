Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 164.38. However, the company has seen a -5.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETN is $187.06, which is $25.38 above the current market price. The public float for ETN is 396.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for ETN on March 20, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a -5.96% decrease in the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -0.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for ETN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ETN Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.93. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Faria Joao V, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $178.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Faria Joao V now owns 68,814 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $445,650 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 2,500 shares at $176.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 71,314 shares at $441,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.