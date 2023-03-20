Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has increased by 10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Kodak Says New York Attorney General Has Threatened Lawsuit

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KODK is 3.77.

The public float for KODK is 55.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On March 20, 2023, KODK’s average trading volume was 619.70K shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

The stock of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has seen a 6.55% increase in the past week, with a -1.84% drop in the past month, and a 8.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for KODK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for KODK stock, with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 22.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from SILECK MICHAEL, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Mar 24. After this action, SILECK MICHAEL now owns 27,500 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $48,600 using the latest closing price.

SILECK MICHAEL, the Director of Eastman Kodak Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SILECK MICHAEL is holding 20,000 shares at $64,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.