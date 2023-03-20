East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EWBC stock has gone up by 7.62%, with a monthly decline of -28.31% and a quarterly plunge of -11.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for East West Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.79% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of -20.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for EWBC is 139.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on March 20, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has increased by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 54.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

In the past week, EWBC stock has gone up by 7.62%, with a monthly decline of -28.31% and a quarterly plunge of -11.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for East West Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.79% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of -20.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWBC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at -22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.62%, as shares sank -28.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.41. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Oh Irene H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $49.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Oh Irene H now owns 124,925 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $495,130 using the latest closing price.

LIU JACK C, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $77.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that LIU JACK C is holding 17,136 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.