Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 139.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that Dollar Tree Stock Rises After Earnings Beat

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Right Now?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DLTR is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLTR is $162.15, which is $23.25 above the current market price. The public float for DLTR is 218.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume for DLTR on March 20, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

DLTR’s Market Performance

DLTR’s stock has seen a -2.24% decrease for the week, with a -8.04% drop in the past month and a -6.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Dollar Tree Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for DLTR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Accumulate” to DLTR, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

DLTR Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.25. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc. saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from DREILING RICHARD W, who purchase 7,100 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, DREILING RICHARD W now owns 7,118 shares of Dollar Tree Inc., valued at $1,008,200 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs David A., the Chief Strategy Officer of Dollar Tree Inc., sale 1,346 shares at $162.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Jacobs David A. is holding 17,085 shares at $219,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc. stands at +5.70. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.