Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DSEY is $8.42, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for DSEY on March 20, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

DSEY) stock’s latest price update

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSEY’s Market Performance

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a -1.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.97% rise in the past month, and a 57.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for DSEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.87% for DSEY stock, with a simple moving average of 31.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSEY reach a price target of $5.80. The rating they have provided for DSEY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

DSEY Trading at 32.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 86.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSEY starting from FOSS ERIC J, who purchase 121,210 shares at the price of $8.67 back on May 13. After this action, FOSS ERIC J now owns 121,210 shares of Diversey Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,050,782 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.