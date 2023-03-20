Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, DNN stock has gone down by -3.74%, with a monthly decline of -25.90% and a quarterly plunge of -7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.41% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is above average at 79.23x. The 36-month beta value for DNN is also noteworthy at 1.87.

The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on March 20, 2023 was 5.43M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has increased by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNN Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1745. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +84.71. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.