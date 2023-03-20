Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DNMR is 90.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNMR on March 20, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

DNMR) stock’s latest price update

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.75 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNMR’s Market Performance

DNMR’s stock has fallen by -11.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.09% and a quarterly rise of 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Danimer Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.97% for DNMR stock, with a simple moving average of -38.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNMR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNMR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DNMR Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Feb 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 385,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $22,105 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 395,210 shares at $21,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.