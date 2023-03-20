D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a 0.23% gain in the past month, and a 7.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHI is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DHI is $108.97, which is $12.03 above the current price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on March 20, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 97.44. but the company has seen a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a 0.23% gain in the past month, and a 7.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $102.50 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

DHI Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.55. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who sale 449 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $43,104 using the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the VP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $96.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 3,083 shares at $96,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.