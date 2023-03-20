Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is $3.80, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for CYXT is 133.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On March 20, 2023, CYXT’s average trading volume was 506.23K shares.

CYXT’s Market Performance

CYXT stock saw a decrease of -19.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -48.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.14% for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.66% for CYXT stock, with a simple moving average of -75.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYXT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CYXT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CYXT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $2 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYXT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CYXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CYXT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

CYXT Trading at -41.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares sank -49.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYXT fell by -19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0603. In addition, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. saw -27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYXT starting from FONSECA NELSON A. JR, who sale 55,294 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, FONSECA NELSON A. JR now owns 194,725 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., valued at $650,810 using the latest closing price.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio, the Chief Financial Officer of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., sale 19,304 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sagasta Carlos Ignacio is holding 54,258 shares at $227,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYXT

Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.