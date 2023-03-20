CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by analysts is $13.50, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CBAY was 1.57M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has increased by 4.92 compared to its previous closing price of 9.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a 15.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.33% rise in the past month, and a 134.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.95% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 108.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CBAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +389.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 52.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who purchase 51,301 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 06. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -108.70, with -56.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.