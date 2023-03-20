Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)’s stock price has decreased by -12.53 compared to its previous closing price of 27.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUTR is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CUTR is $48.80, which is $24.44 above than the current price. The public float for CUTR is 19.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CUTR on March 20, 2023 was 516.04K shares.

CUTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a -16.49% decrease in the past week, with a -31.71% drop in the past month, and a -49.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.31% for CUTR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUTR reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CUTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CUTR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on December 28th of the previous year.

CUTR Trading at -26.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -28.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.86. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -44.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Mowry David H, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $50.12 back on May 13. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 131,779 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.73 for the present operating margin

+55.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. Equity return is now at value -194.80, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.