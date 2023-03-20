Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Stock Sees a-11.50 Decrease

The stock of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has seen a -21.22% decrease in the past week, with a -44.74% drop in the past month, and a -37.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.15% for CUBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.89% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of -44.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Right Now?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUBI is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CUBI is $45.25, which is $26.87 above the current price. The public float for CUBI is 30.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBI on March 20, 2023 was 739.89K shares.

CUBI) stock’s latest price update

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has decreased by -11.50 compared to its previous closing price of 20.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Crypto Is Taking a Few Small Banks On a Wild Ride

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

The stock of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has seen a -21.22% decrease in the past week, with a -44.74% drop in the past month, and a -37.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.15% for CUBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.89% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of -44.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CUBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CUBI Trading at -38.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.72%, as shares sank -43.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI fell by -21.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.97. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw -36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Sidhu Samvir S., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sidhu Samvir S. now owns 91,511 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,600 using the latest closing price.

SIDHU JAY S, the Chairman & CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc., purchase 45,450 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SIDHU JAY S is holding 1,167,626 shares at $499,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.08. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.