Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM): A Technical Analysis

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) is $28.75, which is $17.35 above the current market price. The public float for CGEM is 37.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGEM on March 20, 2023 was 182.07K shares.

CGEM) stock’s latest price update

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM)’s stock price has increased by 4.97 compared to its previous closing price of 10.86. however, the company has experienced a 4.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CGEM’s Market Performance

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has seen a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.30% decline in the past month and a -4.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for CGEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for CGEM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CGEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to CGEM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CGEM Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw 8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from Michaelson Jennifer, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $13.30 back on Nov 25. After this action, Michaelson Jennifer now owns 53,031 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc., valued at $53,200 using the latest closing price.

Michaelson Jennifer, the of Cullinan Oncology Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Michaelson Jennifer is holding 53,031 shares at $49,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.