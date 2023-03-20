Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock Sees a-3.00 Decrease

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (C) has gone down by -8.46% for the week, with a -14.61% drop in the past month and a -3.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for C. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for C stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is above average at 6.22x. The 36-month beta value for C is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for C is $57.67, which is $14.07 above than the current price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of C on March 20, 2023 was 19.19M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 45.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/18/23 that Inside the relationship with venture capitalists that did Silicon Valley Bank in

Analysts’ Opinion of C

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (C) has gone down by -8.46% for the week, with a -14.61% drop in the past month and a -3.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for C. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for C stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.30. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $50.77 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 82,779 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $149,772 using the latest closing price.

COLE TITILOPE, the CEO, Legacy Franchises of Citigroup Inc., sale 11,903 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that COLE TITILOPE is holding 65,764 shares at $608,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Citigroup Inc. (C) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.