Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CINF is 156.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CINF on March 20, 2023 was 638.12K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF)’s stock price has decreased by -5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 110.87. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CINF’s Market Performance

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has experienced a -6.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.21% drop in the past month, and a -1.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for CINF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.49% for CINF stock, with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CINF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CINF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $106 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CINF reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for CINF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

CINF Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.48. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Debbink Dirk J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.13 back on Dec 06. After this action, Debbink Dirk J now owns 45,502 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Skidmore Douglas S, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 565 shares at $96.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Skidmore Douglas S is holding 7,600 shares at $54,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at -7.41. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.