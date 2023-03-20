Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has seen a -14.90% decrease in the past week, with a -25.21% drop in the past month, and a -3.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for CRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.72% for CRS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRS is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is $57.00, which is $18.61 above the current market price. The public float for CRS is 47.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On March 20, 2023, CRS’s average trading volume was 352.39K shares.

CRS) stock’s latest price update

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.94 compared to its previous closing price of 42.16. however, the company has experienced a -14.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRS reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for CRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CRS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

CRS Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS fell by -14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.22. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from SOCCI ELIZABETH A, who sale 5,722 shares at the price of $50.56 back on Feb 14. After this action, SOCCI ELIZABETH A now owns 11,755 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation, valued at $289,322 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.90 for the present operating margin

+7.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at -2.68. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.