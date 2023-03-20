Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is $5.67, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 381.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOEV on March 20, 2023 was 19.82M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.93% drop in the past month, and a -51.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.41% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.61% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -70.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GOEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GOEV Trading at -40.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -34.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6874. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -52.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Ruiz Hector M., who sale 1,069 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Mar 16. After this action, Ruiz Hector M. now owns 290,911 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $609 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 197 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 292,215 shares at $112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -216.50, with -122.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.