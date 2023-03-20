Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 77.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is 20.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.80.

The public float for CP is 929.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On March 20, 2023, CP’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP’s stock has seen a 6.15% increase for the week, with a -0.63% drop in the past month and a 1.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CP, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

CP Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.35. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.