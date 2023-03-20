Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Corporation (BN) is $48.88, which is $17.74 above the current market price. The public float for BN is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BN on March 20, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BN) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 28.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.74% decline in the past month and a -11.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for BN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.25% for BN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $41 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BN reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for BN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

BN Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.63 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.